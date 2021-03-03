Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron cares for patients around the AOR [Image 13 of 13]

    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron cares for patients around the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force aeromedical technician, assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, performs a function test on an emergency air source during an aeromedical evacuation mission on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 3, 2021. The C-130J provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 05:28
    Photo ID: 6577240
    VIRIN: 210303-F-CC297-0149
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron cares for patients around the AOR [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    USAF
    C-130

