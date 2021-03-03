379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron cares for patients around the AOR

A U.S. Air Force aeromedical technician, assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, communicates with other aeromedical technicians during an aeromedical evacuation mission on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 3, 2021. The C-130J provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 05:28
|Photo ID:
|6577237
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-CC297-0339
|Resolution:
|5675x3776
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
