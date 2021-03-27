INDIAN OCEAN (March 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Rodriguez, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, checks incoming requests aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

