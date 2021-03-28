Monterey Conducts Operations in the Adriatic Sea

210328-N-WQ732-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (March 28, 2021) Seaman Cody Deegan, from Los Angeles, disassemble a M240-B machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 28, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

