    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Adriatic Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Adriatic Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210328-N-WQ732-3033 ADRIATIC SEA (March 28, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Gunner Linton, from Van Buren, Arkansas, cleans the windows of the pilothouse aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 28, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Adriatic Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MONTEREY
    #C6F
    #USNAVY
    #IKESCG2021
    #ADRIATICSEA

