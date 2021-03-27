SFC Cristin Baughman receives a congratulatory handshake from MAJ Ed Zook, Operations Officer in Charge, Kuwait. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 20:40
|Photo ID:
|6576944
|VIRIN:
|210327-A-ZJ179-004
|Resolution:
|2131x1722
|Size:
|649.87 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In celebration of Women’s History Month The strength of a Sergeant [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In celebration of Women’s History Month: The strength of a Sergeant
