Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 20:40 Photo ID: 6576944 VIRIN: 210327-A-ZJ179-004 Resolution: 2131x1722 Size: 649.87 KB Location: KW

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, In celebration of Women’s History Month The strength of a Sergeant [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.