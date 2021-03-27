The Army Commendation Medal is pinned on Sergeant First Class Cristin Baughman by Col. Mark Geraldi in an awards ceremony honoring her successful deployment with the Transatlantic Afghanistan District. (Photo by Rick Benoit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 20:39 Photo ID: 6576941 VIRIN: 210327-A-ZJ179-002 Resolution: 2085x2618 Size: 816.73 KB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In celebration of Women’s History Month: The strength of a Sergeant [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.