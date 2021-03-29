Faces of Davis-Monthan Vietnam Veterans Day

U.S. Marine Corps First Sgt. (Ret.) Marvin Wright, smiles during a Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 29, 2021. Wright enlisted as a Marine in 1963 and served in the Vietnam War during two tours in 1966 and 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6576902
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-IH072-1003
|Resolution:
|7620x10668
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
