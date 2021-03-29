Faces of Davis-Monthan Vietnam Veterans Day

U.S. Marine Corps First Sgt. (Ret.) Marvin Wright, smiles during a Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 29, 2021. Wright enlisted as a Marine in 1963 and served in the Vietnam War during two tours in 1966 and 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

