    Faces of Davis-Monthan Vietnam Veterans Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Faces of Davis-Monthan Vietnam Veterans Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps First Sgt. (Ret.) Marvin Wright, smiles during a Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 29, 2021. Wright enlisted as a Marine in 1963 and served in the Vietnam War during two tours in 1966 and 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 19:33
    Photo ID: 6576901
    VIRIN: 210329-F-IH072-1002
    Resolution: 7620x10668
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, Faces of Davis-Monthan Vietnam Veterans Day [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran
    base
    Davis-Monthan
    vietnam
    Air Force
    Airman

