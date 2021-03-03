Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High water means high stakes for Pittsburgh locks, dams [Image 6 of 7]

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Even after flood waters have receded, crew members have to spray down mud and clear debris at the Locks and Dams 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, March 2, 2021. The cleanup can often take two weeks after a flood. High water from snow melts and extended rain affected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District on the Monongahela River in early March. Elizabeth Locks and Dams (L/D 3) was taken out of service as water entered the operating machinery and topped the lock walls. The average time of high-water stopping operation was 30 hours. The lock staff cleared mud and debris, and each lock was returned to service within eight hours of water receding. Elizabeth is one of the oldest functioning locks in the nation, 114 years old. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Photo by Philip Delo)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    This work, High water means high stakes for Pittsburgh locks, dams [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Rivers
    Locks and Dams
    Pittsburgh District

