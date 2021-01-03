High water means high stakes for Pittsburgh locks, dams

Flood waters forced closure of the Locks and Dams 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. High water from snow melts and extended rain affected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District on the Monongahela River in early March. Elizabeth Locks and Dams (L/D 3) was taken out of service as water entered the operating machinery and topped the lock walls. The average time of high-water stopping operation was 30 hours. The lock staff cleared mud and debris, and each lock was returned to service within eight hours of water receding. Elizabeth is one of the oldest functioning locks in the nation, 114 years old. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Photo by Philip Delo)

