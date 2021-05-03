U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, and local civilian agencies prepare to conduct a live fire simulation during a major accident response exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2021. The exercise allows first responders to practice various emergency scenarios including aircraft crash, missing child, and civil disturbance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6576583
|VIRIN:
|210305-Z-HX383-0466
|Resolution:
|4151x2762
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Airman conduct Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT