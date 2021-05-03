Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Airman conduct Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Missouri Airman conduct Major Accident Response Exercise

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, and local civilian agencies conduct a live fire simulation during a major accident response exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2021. The exercise allows first responders to practice various emergency scenarios including aircraft crash, missing child, and civil disturbance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6576588
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-HX383-0511
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airman conduct Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    MARE
    139th AW

