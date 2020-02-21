The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Center Hill Lake Recreation Area, also known as Ike Park, in Lancaster, Tennessee. The ramp, shelters, and restroom facilities are scheduled to be closed 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through April 8, 2021 for a Corps of Engineers hosted event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2020 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:57 Photo ID: 6576167 VIRIN: 210330-A-EO110-1001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.8 MB Location: LANCASTER, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Closure of Center Hill Recreation Area begins evening of April 7, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.