    Closure of Center Hill Recreation Area begins evening of April 7

    LANCASTER, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Center Hill Lake Recreation Area, also known as Ike Park, in Lancaster, Tennessee. The ramp, shelters, and restroom facilities are scheduled to be closed 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through April 8, 2021 for a Corps of Engineers hosted event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Center Hill Lake
    Center Hill Dam
    Ike Park
    Center Hill Recreation Area

