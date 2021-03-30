Closure of Center Hill Recreation Area begins evening of April 7

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Center Hill Lake...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Center Hill Lake Recreation Area, also known as Ike Park, in Lancaster, Tennessee. The ramp, shelters, and restroom facilities are scheduled to be closed 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through April 8, 2021 for a Corps of Engineers hosted event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

LANCASTER, Tenn. (March 30, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Center Hill Lake Recreation Area, also known as Ike Park. The ramp, shelters, and restroom facilities are scheduled to be closed 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through April 8, 2021 for a Corps of Engineers hosted event.



Alternative launching ramps closest to Center Hill Recreation Area includes: Floating Mill Recreation Area, Edgar Evins State Park, Hurricane Bridge Recreation Area, and Center Hill Marina.



The recreation area will be fully reopened to the public April 9, 2021. If inclement weather conditions with lighting are predicted, the ramp will remain open to the public April 7 and 8.



For additional information, please feel free to contact the Center Hill Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake on Facebook at www.facebook.com/centerhilllake .)