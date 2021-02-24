Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    401st AFSB Logistic Assistance Representatives support the military, enhance readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    401st AFSB Logistic Assistance Representatives support the military, enhance readiness

    IRAQ

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Brian L. Debutts, logistics assistance representative, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, advises Sgt. Tommy D. Riddick, U.S. Army Signal Support Systems specialist, on the proper operation of a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System/ Advanced Session Initiation Protocol at Erbil Ari Base, Iraq, Feb. 23. LARs like Debutts specialize in providing technical assistance to Soldiers on everything from communications and electronics to tracked vehicles and armament.

