401st AFSB Logistic Assistance Representatives support the military, enhance readiness

Brian L. Debutts, logistics assistance representative, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, advises Sgt. Tommy D. Riddick, U.S. Army Signal Support Systems specialist, on the proper operation of a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System/ Advanced Session Initiation Protocol at Erbil Ari Base, Iraq, Feb. 23. LARs like Debutts specialize in providing technical assistance to Soldiers on everything from communications and electronics to tracked vehicles and armament.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6576159
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-EM082-881
|Resolution:
|5530x3950
|Size:
|15.91 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
