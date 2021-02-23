401st AFSB Logistic Assistance Representatives support the military, enhance readiness

Brian L. Debutts, logistics assistance representative, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, advises Sgt. Tommy D. Riddick, U.S. Army Signal Support Systems specialist, on matters involving Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System/ Advanced Session Initiation Protocol radio installation at Erbil Ari Base, Iraq, Feb. 23. LARs like Debutts specialize in providing technical assistance to Soldiers on everything from communications and electronics to tracked vehicles and armament. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Luis Alani, 401st Army Field Support Brigade public affairs)

