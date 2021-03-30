Airing on KDKA Saturday Night…

Tom Schneider, the director and producer of KDKA’s Fan Nation, records a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft taxi at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, March 30, 2021. KDKA is participating in a media flight to learn more about the mission and capabilities of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US