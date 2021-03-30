Tom Schneider, the director and producer of KDKA’s Fan Nation, records a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft taxi at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, March 30, 2021. KDKA is participating in a media flight to learn more about the mission and capabilities of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6576132
|VIRIN:
|210330-Z-EY983-1009
|Resolution:
|6456x4309
|Size:
|18.03 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airing on KDKA Saturday Night… [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
