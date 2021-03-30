Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airing on KDKA Saturday Night… [Image 2 of 3]

    Airing on KDKA Saturday Night…

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Jason Figley, left, the Maintenance Group Commander of the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard is explaining the visual indicator system under a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft to Tom Schneider, the director and producer of KDKA’s Fan Nation, March 30, 2021. KDKA is participating in a media flight to learn more about the mission and capabilities of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

