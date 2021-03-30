“I choose to get the vaccine to help us get back to some kind of normal!”

-Karen Verdier

(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6576061 VIRIN: 210330-A-HZ730-1012 Resolution: 4607x4607 Size: 3.61 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.