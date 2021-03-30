“I chose to get the Pfizer vaccine to visit my parents in Albuquerque, New Mexico.”
-Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mike Cahill
(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
