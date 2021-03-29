3rd DSB Qualifies on the M17

Col. Steve Erickson, the commander of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fires an M17 during a qualification range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29. The range was run to familiarize and qualify members of the DSB assigned a sidearm. The M17, produced by Sig Sauer as the P320, is intended to replace the Beretta M9 as the Army’s new service sidearm. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

