Col. Steve Erickson, the commander of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fires an M17 during a qualification range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29. The range was run to familiarize and qualify members of the DSB assigned a sidearm. The M17, produced by Sig Sauer as the P320, is intended to replace the Beretta M9 as the Army’s new service sidearm. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6576042
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-MI845-003
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|677.6 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd DSB Qualifies on the M17 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
