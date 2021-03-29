Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd DSB Qualifies on the M17

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    1st. Lt. Tommy Freeman, the command group executive officer for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fires an M17 during a qualification range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29. The range was run to familiarize and qualify members of the DSB assigned a sidearm. The M17, produced by Sig Sauer as the P320, is intended to replace the Beretta M9 as the Army’s new service sidearm.(Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    This work, 3rd DSB Qualifies on the M17 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    M17
    Fort Stewart
    ROTM
    3DSB

