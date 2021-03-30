Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 4]

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 30, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christian Blair, assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, March 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021
    VIRIN: 210330-N-US228-1006
