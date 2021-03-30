Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 30, 2021) – Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Vera Iriarte, assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, March 30, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

