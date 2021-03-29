Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge, JS Kongo Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge, JS Kongo Conduct Bilateral Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charles White 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 29, 2021) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conducts a bilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) March 29, 2021 in the East China Sea. These types of operations provide an opportunity for each partner nation to share their unique capabilities in shipboard maneuvering procedures, maritime skills and interoperability. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6575651
    VIRIN: 210329-N-GO855-1180
    Resolution: 4834x3222
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge, JS Kongo Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Charles White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Bilateral Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    Seventh Fleet

