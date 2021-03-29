EAST CHINA SEA (March 29, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conducts a bilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) March 29, 2021 in the East China Sea. These types of operations provide an opportunity for each partner nation to share their unique capabilities in shipboard maneuvering procedures, maritime skills and interoperability. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 04:25 Photo ID: 6575649 VIRIN: 210329-N-GO855-1150 Resolution: 4321x3087 Size: 4.02 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Blue Ridge, JS Kongo Conduct Bilateral Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Charles White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.