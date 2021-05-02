Beauty queen deploys to Iraq as a logistics officer

Lt. Col. Beatriz Florez receives her combat patch signifying her service deployed in a combat zone. Florez, who is the 2020 Ms. Belleza Latina International pageant winner, serves as the executive officer for the Syrian Logistics Cell, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, which is part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s support of eight outposts in the Eastern Syrian Security Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Kilduff)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021