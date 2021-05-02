Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beauty queen deploys to Iraq as a logistics officer [Image 2 of 2]

    IRAQ

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Beatriz Florez receives her combat patch signifying her service deployed in a combat zone. Florez, who is the 2020 Ms. Belleza Latina International pageant winner, serves as the executive officer for the Syrian Logistics Cell, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, which is part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s support of eight outposts in the Eastern Syrian Security Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Kilduff)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 06:21
    VIRIN: 210205-A-QB269-755
    Location: IQ
    This work, Beauty queen deploys to Iraq as a logistics officer [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Elizabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1TSC
    310th ESC
    beauty queen
    SLC
    Erbil Air Base

