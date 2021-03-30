Official photo of the reigning Ms. Belleza Latina International Lt. Col. Beatriz Florez. Florez serves as the executive officer for the Syrian Logistics Cell, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, which is part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s support of eight outposts in the Eastern Syrian Security Area. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col Beatriz Florez)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 06:21
|Photo ID:
|6575646
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-QB269-675
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beauty queen deploys to Iraq as a logistics officer [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Elizabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beauty queen deploys to Iraq as a logistics officer
LEAVE A COMMENT