    USS Laboon Conducts Damage Control Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Laboon Conducts Damage Control Training Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    ARABIAN GULF (March 24, 2021) – Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) perform pipe patching during a damage control drill in the Arabian Gulf, March 24. Laboon is supporting the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 06:06
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    USCENTCOM
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    USS Laboon
    C5F
    CENCTOM

