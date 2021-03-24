USS Laboon Conducts Damage Control Training Exercise

ARABIAN GULF (March 24, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Alaysha Justice, right, and Machinist Mate 2nd Class John Witt, both assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), perform pipe patching training during a damage control drill exercise in the Arabian Gulf, March 24. Laboon is supporting the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan)

