USS Blue Ridge Completes Bilateral Exercise with JMSDF

EAST CHINA SEA (March 29, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conducts a bilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) March 29, 2021 in the East China Sea. These types of operations provide an opportunity for each partner nation to share their unique capabilities in shipboard maneuvering procedures, maritime skills and interoperability. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Hall)

