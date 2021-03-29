Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Completes Bilateral Exercise with JMSDF

    USS Blue Ridge Completes Bilateral Exercise with JMSDF

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 29, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conducts a bilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) March 29, 2021 in the East China Sea These types of operations provide an opportunity for each partner nation to share their unique capabilities in shipboard maneuvering procedures, maritime skills and interoperability. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:49
    VIRIN: 210329-N-HR150-1672
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Completes Bilateral Exercise with JMSDF, by PO3 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Bilateral Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    Seventh Fleet

