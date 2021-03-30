Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman [Image 5 of 6]

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman

    QATAR

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Kauffman, a KC-135 Stratotanker quality assurance inspector for the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, poses for a portrait on the flightline Jan. 20, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Kauffman has been in the military for over 35 years and is currently a member of the New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

