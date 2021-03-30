U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Kauffman, a KC-135 Stratotanker quality assurance inspector for the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, poses for a portrait on the flightline Jan. 20, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Kauffman has been in the military for over 35 years and is currently a member of the New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:00 Photo ID: 6575597 VIRIN: 210120-Z-AP992-0007 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.79 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.