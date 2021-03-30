Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman [Image 1 of 6]

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman

    QATAR

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Kauffman, a KC-135 Stratotanker quality assurance inspector for the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, drives on the flightline Jan. 20, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Kauffman has been in the military for over 35 years and is currently a member of the New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Raymond Kauffman [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

