Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Teri Gorges

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Teri Gorges, munitions quality assurance inspector for the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, performs a personnel evaluation check for Airmen relabeling munitions Jan. 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Gorges has spent over 10 years working with munitions in the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

