    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Teri Gorges [Image 7 of 9]

    Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Teri Gorges

    QATAR

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Teri Gorges, munitions quality assurance inspector for the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, performs a personnel evaluation check for Airmen relabeling munitions Jan. 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Gorges has spent over 10 years working with munitions in the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 01:53
    Photo ID: 6575573
    VIRIN: 210125-Z-AP992-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2088
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | Quality Assurance | Teri Gorges [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

