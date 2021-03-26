Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Mokapu Cultural Sites Tour

Members of the Ko’olaupoko Native Hawaiian Civic Club meet with the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Department, Nu’upia Ponds, MCBH, March 26, 2021. The club met with the ECPD to discuss cultural sites and the history of land use on the Mokapu Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance. Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

