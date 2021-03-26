Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Mokapu Cultural Sites Tour

The view from atop Kansas Tower Hill during a meeting between the Ko’olaupoko Native Hawaiian Civic Club and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Department, MCBH, March 26, 2021. The club met with the ECPD to discuss cultural sites and the history of land use on the Mokapu Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance. Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

