    Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Mokapu Cultural Sites Tour [Image 4 of 7]

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Mokapu Cultural Sites Tour

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The view from atop Kansas Tower Hill during a meeting between the Ko’olaupoko Native Hawaiian Civic Club and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Department, MCBH, March 26, 2021. The club met with the ECPD to discuss cultural sites and the history of land use on the Mokapu Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance. Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii: Mokapu Cultural Sites Tour [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH Kaneohe Bay

