U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, recognizes 1st Lt. Isaac Bacon, 60th Medical Support Squadron medical logistics intern, as a star performer during Leadership Rounds March 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|04.23.2018
|03.29.2021 19:35
|6575432
|210326-F-HV886-1106
|8256x5504
|24.45 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|3
|0
This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th MDSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
