U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, recognizes Airman 1st Class Josue Morales, 60th Medical Support Squadron admissions and disposition clerk, as a star performer during Leadership Rounds March 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2018 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:35 Photo ID: 6575429 VIRIN: 210326-F-HV886-1067 Resolution: 7782x5188 Size: 21.57 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th MDSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.