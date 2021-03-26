Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives a speech to the all-female air crew that participated in the Women’s History Month heritage flight March 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Chief Bass visited Travis AFB to meet the Airmen who demonstrate innovative thinking and enhance the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 19:14
|Photo ID:
|6575399
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-FM924-1332
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 30 of 30], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
