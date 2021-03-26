Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives a speech to the all-female air crew that participated in the Women’s History Month heritage flight March 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Chief Bass visited Travis AFB to meet the Airmen who demonstrate innovative thinking and enhance the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6575399 VIRIN: 210326-F-FM924-1332 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 3.33 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 30 of 30], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.