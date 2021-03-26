Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 29 of 30]

    Women’s History Month heritage flight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, third from right, takes a photo with an all-female air crew that participated in the Women’s History Month heritage flight March 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Chief Bass visited Travis AFB to meet the Airmen who demonstrate innovative thinking and enhance the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:14
    Photo ID: 6575398
    VIRIN: 210326-F-FM924-1324
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 30 of 30], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    KC-10
    air crew
    all-female
    TAFB
    women in military

