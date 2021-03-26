U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in Navy Ship Simulation Training, on Naval Station Norfolk, March 26, 2021. The training is in preparation for the ship’s upcoming transit to Newport News Shipbuilding, where it will start its Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) later this spring. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:13 Photo ID: 6575330 VIRIN: 210326-N-DN159-0039 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.77 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.