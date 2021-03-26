Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors participate in training [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors participate in training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in Navy Ship Simulation Training, on Naval Station Norfolk, March 26, 2021. The training is in preparation for the ship’s upcoming transit to Newport News Shipbuilding, where it will start its Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) later this spring. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6575328
    VIRIN: 210326-N-DN159-0025
    Resolution: 5942x3966
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in training
    Sailor participates in training
    Sailors participate in training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    NSST
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT