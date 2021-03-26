Sailors participate in training

U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in Navy Ship Simulation Training, on Naval Station Norfolk, March 26, 2021. The training is in preparation for the ship’s upcoming transit to Newport News Shipbuilding, where it will start its Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) later this spring. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 18:13
|Photo ID:
|6575328
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-DN159-0025
|Resolution:
|5942x3966
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
