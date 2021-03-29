U.S. Air Force Maj. Shameka Williams, 81st Surgical Operations Squadron certified nurse midwife, speaks during the Women's History Month Health Panel inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2021. The Panel was held in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 17:35 Photo ID: 6575324 VIRIN: 210329-F-BD983-0031 Resolution: 4995x3182 Size: 1.39 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Health Panel informs Keesler personnel [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.