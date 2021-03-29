Women's Health Panel informs Keesler personnel

Joy Schaubhut, 81st Operational Readiness Medicine Squadron health promotion program coordinator, speaks during the Women's History Month Health Panel inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2021. The Panel was held in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

