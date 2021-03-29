Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Health Panel informs Keesler personnel [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's Health Panel informs Keesler personnel

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Joy Schaubhut, 81st Operational Readiness Medicine Squadron health promotion program coordinator, speaks during the Women's History Month Health Panel inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2021. The Panel was held in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

