    Memphis Native, Navy Chief Reflects on Two Decades of Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Memphis Native, Navy Chief Reflects on Two Decades of Service

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Baxter 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210323-N-WB514-0008 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2021) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John Baxter, assigned to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, poses in his office during a Hometown Hero interview covering his nineteen years of service to the Navy. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Baxter/Released)

    This work, Memphis Native, Navy Chief Reflects on Two Decades of Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

