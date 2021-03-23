Memphis Native, Navy Chief Reflects on Two Decades of Service

210323-N-WB514-0003 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2021) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John Baxter, assigned to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, practices current social distancing and coronavirus base protocols while finishing an internal audit meeting. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Baxter/Released)
