210323-N-WB514-0003 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2021) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John Baxter, assigned to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, practices current social distancing and coronavirus base protocols while finishing an internal audit meeting. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Baxter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6575158 VIRIN: 210323-N-WB514-0003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.81 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memphis Native, Navy Chief Reflects on Two Decades of Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.