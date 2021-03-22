Members from 11 rescue squadrons with HH-60 Pave Hawk’s participate in Spud Smoke 21, leaving from Gowen Field to the Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, March 8-28, 2021. Spud Smoke 21 is an exercise that focuses on the weapons employment fundamentals and dynamic threat environments. The participating squadrons include the 55th Rescue Squadron, 79 RQS, 655th Air Maintenance Squadron and the 563 Operations Support Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, 66 RQS, Seal Team 7, 58 RQS, 34th Weapons Squadron and 855 AMXS from Nellis Air Force Base, 512 RQS from Kirtland Air Force Base and the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron from Fort Bragg. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 16:54 Photo ID: 6575153 VIRIN: 210322-Z-YH478-1083 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.48 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RQS Trains at Gowen Field and the OCTC, Idaho [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.